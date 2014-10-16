The Currys “Wrecking Ball” –– Video Premiere

Here’s a brand new video from Charlottesville, VA roots-folk band The Currys.

The track, “Wrecking Ball,” shines with the group’s tightly knit family harmonies, along with some slick guitar and mandolin playing.

But apart from their playing and singing talents, these guys can write a song too –– “Wrecking Ball” is bound to stick in your head after one listen.

And judging by the video, it’s nice to know that these guys have a sense of humor too.

“Wrecking Ball” is featured on the band’s new release, Follow, which was produced by Chris Keup and Stewart Myers (Jason Mraz, Parachute).

You can pick it up and learn more at www.thecurrysmusic.com.

The Currys’ homegrown, harmony-rich Americana has its roots in the tiny coastal town of Port St. Joe in the Florida panhandle, where the group began to play and record under their surname. Their debut album, Follow, earnestly captures the spirit of contemporary folk music, reviving its rich musical thread with a pop-rock sensibility.

Though Follow marks The Currys' official debut, they have performed regionally for years and turned some heads in the process. Grammy Award-winning country artist Billy Dean took the group under his wing and invited them to perform during his headlining set at the 60th Florida Folk Fest.

They worked with producers Chris Keup and Stewart Myers (Jason Mraz, Parachute) to record Follow, and enlisted fiddle player Jeremy Garrett (of the Grammy-nominated newgrass group The Infamous Stringdusters) to add his expressive playing to the album's closer, “Nothing Good.”

Much of the band’s music reflects the experiences the members have had growing up and playing music in the South. In a sense, The Currys’ songs are not only theirs but belong to all the people they’ve played for at festivals, pubs, and oyster bars from Florida to New York and all the way to Ireland.

In 2012 the trio headlined a tour across the Irish countryside that was captured in a regional PBS documentary called From the Heart Music Hour. A camera crew followed closely as the Curry caravan swerved across the Emerald Isle on the wrong side of the road (in a big, red bandwagon affectionately called ‘Clifford’), playing 14 shows in 20 days.

The success of the Ireland tour encouraged the group to take the next step, and in early 2013 The Currys relocated to Charlottesville to pursue music in earnest. The bandmates settled into a townhouse in the Belmont neighborhood of Charlottesville, working odd jobs to support their passion. (Two of the five band members worked as Thai delivery drivers; at one point in late 2013, there was a 20% chance that if you ordered curry in Charlottesville, it would be delivered by a Curry.)

The group began arranging and rewriting the songs for Follow, sketching out demos and recording a series of impressive live performance videos dubbed the Avon Street Sessions. In the fall of 2013, the band trekked out to Louisa, Virginia, to track the album with Keup and Myers at White Star Sound. The resulting recordings are a testament to the countless hours spent together in musical symbiosis, shaping the words and melodies of three distinct singer/songwriters into one cohesive voice. Ultimately, they picked the name “Follow” for the project from the intimate track they felt signaled the beginning of something new.