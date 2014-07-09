The Women’s International Music Network Announces Summer NAMM Songwriter Showcase

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN), an organization connecting women working in all facets of the music industry – and producers of the annual Show She Rocks Awards at the Winter NAMM show – announces a new event at the Summer NAMM show in Nashville, TN: the She Rocks Showcase in the Round.

Taking place at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 19 at 11AM, the She Rocks Showcase in the Round will consist of three select female writers performing their music in the round.

Songwriters Sidney Bowen, Rorie Kelly and Michelle Lee Oglevie were selected by the WiMN from online submissions to showcase their best material on the Summer NAMM Acoustic Nation stage.



Sidney Bowen is a 15-year-old singer-songwriter currently on the national Bully Proof tour opening for After Romeo. She graced over 60 stages in 2013 and is endorsed by a number of brands, including Breedlove Guitars, Daisy Rock Guitars, Sennheiser and Shubb Capos. More information is available at sidneybowenmusic.com.



Rorie Kelly’s catchy, melodic style has been compared to artists ranging from Sarah Bareilles to Joni Mitchell and Janis Joplin. Kelly’s debut release Wish Upon a Bottlecap received airplay across the nation, and her followup album Sincerely Live has earned the singer critical acclaim. More information is available at roriekelly.com.



Michelle Lee Oglevie, or MLO, is an 18-year-old singer-songwriter and performing artist from Newport Beach, California. Her second EP The Race received the Los Angeles Music Critics’ Choice Award for Best Female EP of 2013. More information is available at mlomusic.com.

The She Rocks Showcase in the Round takes place on the Acoustic Nation stage during NAMM’s Music Industry Day – the only day of the Summer NAMM show open to the public. All are welcome to enjoy this 45 minute performance and hear some of the industry’s best female writers. Tickets for Music Industry Day are $10 adv/$20 door and can be purchased at www.namm.org/summer/2014/music-industry-day.

Find out more about the She Rocks Showcase in the Round at www.thewimn.com/sherocksshowcaseintheround.