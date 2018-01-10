Mark Knopfler and Chet Atkins Tear It Up in 1987

Here’s some rare footage of two guitar legends at work. It’s Chet Atkins joined by Mark Knopfler in a 1987 performance.

The duo plays the standard “I’ll See You in My Dreams” followed by a rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

The former track appears on Atkins' and Knopfler’s 1990 collaborative album, Neck and Neck. This footage is taken from the duo’s performance at The Secret Policeman's Ball at the London Palladium in 1987.

The Secret Policeman's Ball is a long-running series of benefit shows that raise funds for Amnesty International, and features performances from musicians, comedians and more. Watch below and enjoy!