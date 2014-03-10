Video Premiere: Susan Toney’s “The Trail of Light and Dark”

We are delighted to share Susan Toney’s video for “The Trail of Light and Dark,” from her new album Love Is The Cure.

Toney made the move from Los Angeles to Nashville, and it sure looks good on her. Here she delivers a collection of catchy, pop country rock or whatever you want to call just really good music.

Toney worked alongside Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum producer David Z (Prince, John Mayall, Jonny Lang, Etta James, Eric Clapton, Tab Benoit) recording at the esteemed Ocean Way Recording Studios on Music Row with the mastering brilliance of the renowned Grammy Award-winning Ray Kennedy (Taylor Swift/Shania Twain) and Erick Labson (Sublime/Aerosmith/Boyz II Men/The Who) lending their insight.

Surrounded by an A-list lineup of players (including artist, writer, and piano virtuoso Jane Getz on keys; Mike Rojas on piano, B3 organ and keyboards; Pat Buchanan, Jack Holder and Bob Britt on acoustic and electric guitar; Steve Mackey on bass; Lynn Williams on drums and percussion; Bekka Bramlett and Grammy-nominated Gospel artists The McCrary Sisters on vocals), the result is an album rich in Toney’s profound songwriting of self-reflection and rediscovery complemented by a sonic intimacy and edginess.

“The Trail of Light and Dark” in particular gets in the groove and then Toney’s melancholy bluesy vocal laments the universal heartbreak story.

Toney gives us some background on the song.

“'The Trail Of Light And Dark' is an honest open discussion and revealing personal introspect of pain, choices, freedom and victory. It’s a listening experience about a complex topic—human relationships and how fragile our hearts and spirits can become in them. It's a story about taking care of yourself and being aware of emotional danger, that lies quietly in wait, and the vulnerability needed of you, and by another, to feel powerful and find pleasure.”

What the video for "The Trail of Light and Dark" here:

Regarding the video itself, she shares, “I loved working on the music video for this single. The shoot was flawless, the day beautiful, sunny and hot with no breeze. The location was perfect for expressing the emotions and story behind my song. Set in a moment of time—at home on my ranch, overcoming a disappointment and embracing victory and joy, after making a respectful choice for myself and my future.”

Toney shares more about this video’s production. “Under the impeccable direction of Davy Duhamel (Sean Paul, Kaya, Van Cleef & Arpels, Corbin Bleu, Battle For The Afterlife), the efficiency of production manager Joyce Washington ("Being-Mary J Blige", "Americas Most Wanted", "Walk This Way") and Davy's hand-picked camera, sound, grip and lighting crew, the story's expression and our collaborative vision, was executed beautifully.

“Two actors did cameos in the video, Emmy award-winning actor Jai Rodriguez (Malibu Country) and actor Misha Crosby (Beyond Paradise, The Lying Game, BBC's Holby City). My MUA was award-winning Jeremy Austin (The Mask) and my stylist, award winning Shifra Kagan."

Toney’s video is set at in idyllic ranch with the landscape reaching as far as the eye can see. She reveals, "We filmed the music video at Big Sky Movie Ranch, originally owned by J. Paul Getty and the largest working/filming ranch in California. Well known for classic western films and TV shows: "Gunsmoke." "Rawhide," "The Thorn Birds," "Highway To Heaven," "Bonanza," "Little House On The Prairie" and scores of block buster western films, such as "Django Unchained."

Find out more at www.susantoney.com/