Video: von Grey's "Come On"

von Grey is made up of four real life sisters. The band recenlty premiered it's new video for the song, "Come On." The clip was directed by Mary Caroline Mann and Bobby Russell. "Come On" is the first single from von Grey’s forthcoming EP, Awakening, which will be released on January 21, 2014. The song, which just went to radio, is available now at all digital retailers, including iTunes.

Awakening is the follow-up to the band’s self-titled 2012 EP, which shot into iTunes’ Top 10 after von Grey’s appearance on “Conan.” The new EP was recorded with Rick Beato (NEEDTOBREATHE, Trey Anastasio, Shinedown, Charlie Mars). While it still showcases what Billboard hailed as their "crystalline harmonies, stirring lyrics and inventive melodies," Awakening finds the band juxtaposing its raw acoustic sound with more modern instrumentation. "The new songs are a little more intricate musically,” explains Fiona von Grey.

What the video for "Come On" here:

von Grey – comprising co-lead singer/songwriters Annika (violin, banjo, guitar, keys) and Fiona (guitar, violin, percussion), Petra (keys, lap steel guitar, background vocals) and Kathryn (cello, bass, mandolin, keys, background vocals) – has just a couple of dates left on their fall tour. Check 'em out!

von Grey – Upcoming Tour Dates

12/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

12/7 – Asheville, NC @ Isis Music Hall

Additional dates to be announced.

Find out more at http://www.vongreymusic.com/