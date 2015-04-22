Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard Premiere "It's All Going to Pot" — Video

Here’s Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard layin’ it down on "It's All Going to Pot.”

The song appears on the collaborative album by this pair, Django and Jimmie,/em> scheduled for release on June 2.

Django and Jimmie premieres 14 brand-new studio recordings including: "Django and Jimmie," a dual tribute to jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt and Jimmie Rodgers, country music's mythic "Singing Brakeman"; the reflective and meditative "Live This Long"; "Missing Ol' Johnny Cash," an homage to country music's original Man in Black featuring guest vocals from Bobby Bare; a sublime interpretation of Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright"; and the future outlaw country classic "Unfair Weather Friend," written by rising songsmiths Marla Cannon-Goodman (Buddy Cannon's daughter) and Ward Davis.Check out “It’s all Going to Pot” here:Preorder the album now at iTunes or Amazon.Visit the official Willie Nelson website: http://willienelson.com/