Lâg Tramontane Snake Wood Acoustic Guitar — Video Demo

Today we have our own Paul Riario checking out the new Lâg Tramontane Snake Wood Acoustic Guitar.

Unlike any other acoustic guitar in its class, the Lâg Tramontane features exotic, highly figured Mexican Snake Wood back and sides and a solid AA Sitka Spruce top which produces an ideal, bright sound and a wide dynamic range. Even the rosette is exquisite.

· Solid AA Sitka Spruce top

· Mexican Snake Wood back & sides

· Mahogany neck; Mozambica Ebony fingerboard & bridge

· High gloss finish; Includes custom fitted hardshell case

· Dreadnought and Auditorium Cutaway models feature the Fishman INK Body preamp system with Sonicore pickup

· Value: MSRP: $1049.99

Just gorgeous. Find out more at http://usa.lagguitars.com/

Check it out and then enter to win one of these beauties here>>