Amazon Releases Amazon Acoustics with Train, Michelle Branch, Surfer Blood, Toyko Police Club and More

Amazon today announced the availability of Amazon Acoustics, a collection of over 30 original acoustic recordings available exclusively for streaming on Prime Music and purchase on Amazon.

Established and up-and-coming artists can be heard acoustically performing popular as well as newly-written or recorded songs, including Joshua Radin performing Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors,” Surfer Blood covering Outkast’s popular hit “Hey Ya!,” Jessie Baylin covering Harry Nilsson’s “He Needs Me,” and Tokyo Police Club stripping down their own, “Argentina (Part I) [Acoustic],” among others.

“We are always looking for unique ways to make Prime Music the best destination for our listeners – offering original, exclusive recordings is one way we’re raising the bar on the music listening experience,” stated Steve Boom, VP of Digital Music for Amazon.

“Working directly with a mix of great artists to create Amazon Acoustics was a really special experience; we can’t wait for customers and Prime members to listen to these amazing recordings.”

Listen to Surfer Blood’s acoustic cover of Outkast’s “Hey Ya!”:

The full track listing for Amazon Acoustics can be found below. More information, including how to listen can be found at www.amazon.com/acoustics.

Newly-written songs:

Deer Tick—“Grandfather Song”

Freedom Fry—“Dreams”

Hey Marseilles—“Absolutes”

Jill Andrews—“Could’ve Been”

Marc Roberge (of O.A.R.)—“Give Me the World”

Rodney Crowell—“Reckless”

Ron Sexsmith—“Circling Round The Drain”

Ruby the RabbitFoot—“I Hate You”

Newly-recorded songs:

• A Silent Film—“I Ran (So Far Away)”

• Ashley Monroe—“Pink Houses”

• Blue October—“Congratulations (Acoustic)”

• Clayton Anderson —“Small Town”

• The Districts —“Ashes to Ashes”

• Five For Fighting —“What the World Needs Now is Love”

• Galactic featuring John Boutte—“Does It Really Make A Difference (Acoustic)”

• The Griswolds —“Sugar”

• Hamilton Leithauser —“Astronaut”

• Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders—“To Keep And To Be Kept (Acoustic)”

• Jessie Baylin —“He Needs Me”

• JJ Grey—“Brighter Days (Acoustic)”

• John Hiatt—“Dust Down a Country Road (Acoustic)”

• Joshua Radin —“True Colors”

• Matthew Vasquez (of Delta Spirit) —“Tell Me Why”

• Michelle Branch —“Creep”

• Nick Lowe—“I Read A Lot (Acoustic)”

• Peter Matthew Bauer (of The Walkmen) —“Prince Johnny”

• Rebelution—“Too Rude (Acoustic)”

• Sarah Borges—“On the Corner (Acoustic)”

• Surfer Blood —“Hey Ya!”

• Tokyo Police Club—“Argentina (Part 1) (Acoustic)”

• Train—“Give It All (Acoustic)”

• Vérité —“John My Beloved”

For a limited time, all Amazon customers will be able to listen to a selection of the songs on Amazon Acoustics while they shop, through an easy-to-use pop-out player found at the top of every page on Amazon.

Prime members can listen to the entire collection in Prime Music, which can be accessed through the Amazon Music app on iOS, Android, Fire devices, Amazon Echo, or on the Web at www.primemusic.com, with tracks available to download for anytime, anywhere listening. Prime Music is part of the Prime membership for $99/yr.—less than other streaming services, with much more than music available to enjoy.