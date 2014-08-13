Blonde Redhead Releases "The One I Love" from Upcoming Album 'Barragán'

Blonde Redhead’s newest record, Barragán, is only a few weeks away from release.

In the meantime, fans can listen to another dazzling new track from the record, entitled “The One I Love.”

Barragán, one of the freshest albums in their acclaimed catalogue, takes Blonde Redhead down yet another new sonic path nine records into their career.

This is a band whose name has been built on the endless evolution of their own aural dynamics, and in that respect, Barragán does not disappoint. It is the most stark, elemental, stripped back album Blonde Redhead has ever made, relying on shivers of analogue keyboard twists and the off-kilter, slinky rhythms of drummer Simone Pace to carry the voices of singers/guitarists Kazu Makino and Amadeo Pace, two of the most distinct voices in independent music.

On tour:

9/12/14 Milan, Italy @ Mito Festival

9/13/14 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

9/14/14 Aarhus, Denmark @ Voxhall

9/16/14 Cologne, Germany @ Gebaude 9

9/17/14 Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

9/19/14 Groningen, Holland @ Vera

9/20/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin

9/21/14 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

9/22/14 Paris, France @ Trianon

9/23/14 Rouen, France @ 106

9/26/14 Istanbul, Turkey @ Hayal Kahvesi

9/29/14 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

10/2/14 Toulouse, France @ Bikini

10/3/14 Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne

10/4/14 Friboug, Switzerland @ Fri-Son

10/5/14 Luzern, Switzerland @ Club Le Schuur

11/1/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

11/3/14 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/4/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

11/7/14 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

11/8/14 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/9/14 Portland, OR @ Doug Fit

11/11/14 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

11/12/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/13/14 Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse

11/15/14 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/17/14 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/18/14 Dallas, TX @ Granada

11/20/14 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/21/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

11/22/14 Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

11/24/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/26/14 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/28/14 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

11/29/14 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12/1/14 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

12/2/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

