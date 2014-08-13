Blonde Redhead Releases "The One I Love" from Upcoming Album 'Barragán'

Blonde Redhead’s newest record, Barragán, is only a few weeks away from release.
In the meantime, fans can listen to another dazzling new track from the record, entitled “The One I Love.”
Barragán, one of the freshest albums in their acclaimed catalogue, takes Blonde Redhead down yet another new sonic path nine records into their career.
This is a band whose name has been built on the endless evolution of their own aural dynamics, and in that respect, Barragán does not disappoint. It is the most stark, elemental, stripped back album Blonde Redhead has ever made, relying on shivers of analogue keyboard twists and the off-kilter, slinky rhythms of drummer Simone Pace to carry the voices of singers/guitarists Kazu Makino and Amadeo Pace, two of the most distinct voices in independent music.
- On tour:
- 9/12/14 Milan, Italy @ Mito Festival
- 9/13/14 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
- 9/14/14 Aarhus, Denmark @ Voxhall
- 9/16/14 Cologne, Germany @ Gebaude 9
- 9/17/14 Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club
- 9/19/14 Groningen, Holland @ Vera
- 9/20/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin
- 9/21/14 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
- 9/22/14 Paris, France @ Trianon
- 9/23/14 Rouen, France @ 106
- 9/26/14 Istanbul, Turkey @ Hayal Kahvesi
- 9/27/14 Turkey – Istanbul – Hayal Kahvesi
- 9/29/14 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
- 10/2/14 Toulouse, France @ Bikini
- 10/3/14 Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne
- 10/4/14 Friboug, Switzerland @ Fri-Son
- 10/5/14 Luzern, Switzerland @ Club Le Schuur
- 11/1/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
- 11/3/14 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
- 11/4/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
- 11/7/14 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
- 11/8/14 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
- 11/9/14 Portland, OR @ Doug Fit
- 11/11/14 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
- 11/12/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
- 11/13/14 Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse
- 11/15/14 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
- 11/17/14 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
- 11/18/14 Dallas, TX @ Granada
- 11/20/14 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
- 11/21/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
- 11/22/14 Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
- 11/24/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
- 11/26/14 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
- 11/28/14 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
- 11/29/14 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
- 12/1/14 Boston, MA @ Sinclair
- 12/2/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Find out more at: http://blonde-redhead.com/