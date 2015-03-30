Cillie Barnes Premieres "Earthquake Season At The Crystal Convention"

Here's the new Cillie Barnes' single "Earthquake Season At The Crystal Convention." Love it!

The track was recorded at Omaha's ARC studios with recorded with Bright Eyes members Nate Walcott and Mike Mogis and will be released as part of a collection of singles titled Friendly Witch due April 30. Pre-order the collection here.

The slightly off kilter acoustic rhythm and intense but beautiful vocal make for a bewitching listen.

Stereogum described the track by saying "Barnes has a scratchy, warm voice that sticks in your head, and her free-spirited embrace of crystals and their powers in the midst of a natural disaster is indicative of the secluded, spiritual corner of Los Angeles where she lives."

Barnes shares, "During the bridge part of this song - which we called The Crystal Countdown - my intention was to alphabetically list crystals and their properties from A-Z. I only got to Q because we ran out of space. So for the curious. A list of the ones I was going to name from that point on: Rhodocrosite, Shaman Stones, Tiger's Eye, Unakite, Vanadinite, Xenotime, Wolframite, Yellow Apatite and Zincite."

Check it out here:

Cillie Barnes Tour Dates

04.07 - Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse (with Jenny Lewis)

04.14 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's (with Jenny Lewis)

05.04 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite

05.11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite

05.18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite

05.25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite

More at http://cilliebarnes.com/