Collings Guitars Unveils Special Edition AT 16 Acoustic

Collings Special Edition AT 16 Acoustic (Image credit: collingsguitars.com)

Bill Collings—master luthier and founder of Collings Guitars—sadly passed away last July after battling cancer. Now, the company that bears his name has unveiled a special edition AT 16 acoustic guitar as a tribute to his life and work.

This special edition AT 16 features a round soundhole and rare flamed mahogany back, sides and neck with an Eastern Red Adirondack spruce top. Each guitar features a special commemorative label with the signature of each person who had a hand in building the instrument.

The guitar is modeled after an archtop Collings built in 1983. According to the company, Collings had always had an affinity for the guitar, and was planning to build a few more before he passed away.

You can learn more about the guitar over at collingsguitars.com.