Enjoy All 360 Degrees of This Fingerstyle "Eye of the Tiger"

Fingerstyle maestros Van Larkins and Andrea Valeri—who are currently on tour across Australia—filmed an impressive cover of Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" in the Australian outback.

Shot in 360 degrees, the clip allows you to swivel around to your heart’s content and get a close-up look at the skills on display, not to mention the gorgeous surroundings.

So whip out your VR headset if you have one (or just make do with the trusty mouse) and check it out below.

Speaking of fingerstyle guitar, Australian filmmaker Drew Roller is working on a fingerstyle documentary that should be out and about by early 2017. Among its many guests are Guitar World's Jimmy Brown and Damian Fanelli. Stay tuned for more info!