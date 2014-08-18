Exclusive Song Premiere: John Mark Nelson “Shorebird”

Today we’re premiering a track from Minneapolis-based musician John Mark Nelson.

The song, “Shorebird,” is a beautifully executed piece of folk-pop songwriting.

Nelson’s whispered vocals glide across the lush instrumentation of acoustic guitar, sparse percussion, pedal steel and cello.

Simple in its approach and production, “Shorebird” still possesses all the charm to totally captivate the listener.

The song appears on Nelson's third full length, Sings The Moon, an album that manages to play out like the score of a film, with each track blending directly into the next.

Nelson shares, "Sometimes the best way to let something go is to put it down on paper, or trap it in a melody. Shorebird is a song about the people and and places I have had to let go of, and the hope that they might return in the next season."

Listen to “Shorebird” right here:

Find out more from John Mark Nelson at johnmarknelson.com.