Fender Introduces New California Series Acoustic Guitars

Fender has introduced its new California Series, a new family of acoustic guitars designed to evoke the lifestyle and culture associated with the region and the company's Southern California roots.

The series features three original Fender body shapes—Malibu, Newporter and Redondo— at three price points: the California Classic ($799.99), the California Special ($699.99) and the California Player ($399.99). The body shapes boast refined geometry and unique bracing patterns designed for responsive, articulate tone. The body shapes range from the small and narrow-waisted Malibu—ideal for recording—to the larger Redondo, ideal for ensemble playing.

Each model’s personality is also defined by 11 Fender colors: Hot Rod Red Metallic, Candy Apple Red, Cosmic Turquoise, Arctic Gold, Champagne, Rustic Copper, Electric Jade, Aqua Splash, Belmont Blue and Jetty Black, as well as Matte Black on California Special models only.

For more on the California Series, stop by fender.com.