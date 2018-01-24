Fender Introduces Limited-Edition Tim Armstrong Sapphire Hellcat

Fender has introduced its new Limited-Edition Tim Armstrong Sapphire Hellcat acoustic guitar. The guitar, which is based on the Rancid frontman's own concert acoustic, will be limited to 500 pieces worldwide.

It features high-quality onboard electronics, a solid mahogany top, a satin-finish maple neck and a Fishman Isys III pickup system with active preamp, tuner, volume and tone controls. The solid mahogany top features scalloped “X” bracing, mahogany back and sides.

The Limited-Edition Tim Armstrong Sapphire Hellcat also features a 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with “Hellcat” and double-skull inlays, plus a Rosewood bridge with a compensated Graph Tech Nubone saddle.

The Tim Armstrong Sapphire Hellcat retails for $399.99.

You can pick one up for yourself, and find out more info, at fender.com.