Fingerstyle Arrangement of "Comfortably Numb" Shot with Guitar-Mounted Camera

Below, check out a video of guitarist Thomas Leeb performing a solo acoustic-fingerstyle arrangement of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb."

What gives the video a bonus in the interesting department is that it was shot with a GoPro camera (or several GoPro cameras).

At times, it looks like we're seeing things from the guitar's point of view; we certainly see the strings vibrate wildly at various points in the song.

From Leeb:

"A few months ago I stumbled back upon Pink Floyd's The Wall, which didn't only give me midlife crisis when I was 12 but also sparked a deep love for music and the guitar in particular. I'm still in love with David Gilmour's guitar voice to this day but, since I don't have the faintest clue what to do with an electric guitar, I decided to pick up my baritone and see what I could do with the acoustic guitar tools I've picked up over the years. "Playing this is a blast and I hope you like the result!"

Other factoids: DADGAD tuning (the same intervals but starting on A#); filmed in Val Verde, California; recorded and mixed by Thomas Leeb and sweetened by Eric Spitzer-Marlyn.

• Lowden Baritone guitar

• Dazzo 100 soundboard transducer •

Mimesis Kudos mag/mic pickup

• Wyres Strings .017-.070

• Cables: evidence audio

Audio and tablature are available here.