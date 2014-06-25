Free Download: Jake Furia “Breathe”

We’ve teamed up with Long Island-based artist Jake Furia to offer you a free download of his track “Breathe.”

The song is featured on his debut release, The Acoustic EP, which is available now.

Just 21-years-old, Furia credits the supportive and diverse Long Island music scene for igniting his desire to pursue music as a solo artist.

“‘Breathe’ was the first track that I'd written as a solo artist, and it genuinely drove me to take the path that I did with my career,” Furia says. “I played it for people around me, and I realized that out of everything I’d written, with this song I was getting the most genuine reaction from people.”

Not surprisingly, it became the first track and he would record during the Acoustic EP sessions.

Furia’s skill as a guitarist and singer/songwriter are clearly displayed here. This melancholy song starts off with a beautiful, airy solo guitar intro that leads into the the velvety vocal that delivers lyrics full of longing. Perfect for a rainy afternoon.

This summer, Furia plans on recording his first full-length album, Where The Ends Fall Off, and release it in the Fall of 2014.

Download “Breathe” below, and find out more here.