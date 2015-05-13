Jamie Lin Wilson's "She'll Take Tonight" — Exclusive Track Premiere

With a rumble and a twang, “She’ll Take Tonight” rolls off of Jamie Lin Wilson’s tongue like bittersweet honey.

The song is from Wilson’s new release Holidays & Wedding Rings, due out May 19, 2015.

It’s about that heartbreaking, never-ending search for love. And Wilson knows how to deliver that sentiment to a T.

She shares, "I wrote this song with Dani Flowers about a friend of mine who was in a really dark time in her life. She did find that kinder and gentle man, by the way."

I love a happy ending! Check it out here:

Jamie Lin Wilson wasn’t planning to carry her third child and first full-fledged solo album, Holidays & Wedding Rings, simultaneously, but if there’s one thing this Texas singer-songwriter has learned from her experiences with the Gougers and the Trishas (and motherhood), it’s that life has a way of going in unexpected directions. And when it does, little bumps in the road (or the belly) wind up making the journey even more special.

The album, produced by John Ross Silva and Kevin Szymanski, arrives May 19, 2015. Picking up where her 2010 EP, Dirty Blonde Hair, left off, Holidays & Wedding Rings finds Wilson marking milestones large and small in 12 country-leaning Americana tunes, many written with collaborators including Jon Dee Graham,Heather Morgan and Wade Bowen — who also duets on his co-write, “Just Some Things.”

The imagery within these songs is so rich, listening feels almost like flipping through someone’s photo album — one filled with images reflecting the strong bonds of a woman whose roles include daughter, wife, mother, relative and friend. Those relationships fill almost every track, in soul-baring lyrics that touch the heart, yet never overdose on sentimentality.

If we could peek inside a similar history of Wilson’s music-making career, we’d find evidence of a rather fabulous trajectory, though it traces back less than 15 years. Wilson first picked up a guitar during her sophomore year at Texas A&M after watching Natalie Maines do a solo tune during a Dixie Chicks concert. By the time she was a junior, Wilson was writing songs and performing in the Sidehill Gougers, which morphed into the Gougers. (She’d also dumped engineering to study agricultural journalism.) Together, they released two albums and an EP, and toured extensively. They were regulars at MusicFest, the annual music-and-skiing shindig in Steamboat, Colo., where Wilson sometimes played solo as well.

The type of music she likes to make is, she says, influenced by “the greats” — Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark, Townes van Zandt, John Prine, Rodney Crowell and Tom T. Hall. But it’s equally inspired by those friends and contemporaries, including her band, the Trishas and song-swap pals like Patton,Drew Kennedy and Owen Temple.

Find out more at http://jamielinwilson.com