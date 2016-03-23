Jimmy Page Jams Alone for Two and a Half Minutes on Acoustic Guitar

The 2008 documentary It Might Get Loud gave guitar fans an unprecedented inside look at the history, influences and guitar styles of Jimmy Page, The Edge and Jack White.

In this outtake from the film, Page jams an uncredited instrumental on an acoustic guitar while sitting alone in a large room. The guitar appears to be in an open tuning, possibly C.

The clip runs more then two and a half minutes and offers a unique opportunity to see the great Led Zeppelin guitarist work out on his own.

Page is reportedly working on making his return to music with a new project. The guitarist said late last year that he’ll return with a new band in 2016 playing music that is “totally different” from his work with Led Zeppelin.

“The writing that I’ve been doing, I’m thinking of it in a totally different way,” he says. “And that has a charm of its own, and an excitement to it.”