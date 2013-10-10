The Lone Bellow Announces New Single "Green Eyes and a Heart of Gold"- Reveals Fall and Winter Tour

As the band prepares to embark on its fall tour, The Lone Bellow will be working its new single-- the crowd pleaser, "Green Eyes and a Heart of Gold." The fan favorite off the band's self-titled debut is hitting radio airwaves now, and The Lone Bellow has launched an interactive Instagram campaign to coincide with the new single announcement. Fans that utilize the hashtag #Greeneyesandaheartofgold will have their Instagram images featured on The Lone Bellow website. Additional contests and promotions around #Greeneyesandaheartofgold to be announced soon.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD: "Green Eyes and a Heart of Gold"

The Lone Bellow recently partnered with Talenthouse to ask fans to submit designs for the official tour poster around its national headlining tour. After six weeks of submissions and public voting, the results are in. The band chose the winning design and is revealing the artwork of Fabian Gampp as the first place winner. The second place winner was determined by public vote, and honor goes to the design of Siraj Ul Hassan. Both designers will receive online visibility from The Lone Bellow and the first place winner's design will be printed and used as the official poster of The Lone Bellow forthcoming headlining tour, kicking off Oct 22nd in Atlanta at Terminal West.

In other exciting news in The Lone Bellow'shome base, the band will play a special WFUV-sponsored show at Carnegie Hall on October 18th, following up the riveting headlining show at Celebrate Brooklyn in July.

The Lone Bellow Headlining Full Tour Dates:

Opening artists:

+Matthew Perryman Jones

^Greg Holden

#Aoife O'Donovan

>Ivan & Alyosha

Tue-22-Oct Atlanta, GA Terminal West+

Wed-23-Oct Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge+

Thu-24-Oct Birmingham, AL WorkPlay+

Fri-25-Oct New Orleans, LA The Parish+

Sat-26-Oct Little Rock, AK Juanita's+

Sun-27-Oct Kansas City, MO Knucklehead's+

Tue-29-Oct Minneapolis, MN AFI Dreamshow @ Mill City Nights

Wed-30-Oct Madison, WI Majestic Theater

Wed-06-Nov Pittsburgh, PA Club @ Stage AE^

Thu-07-Nov Columbus, OH The Basement^

Fri-08-Nov Louisville, KY Headliners^

Sat-09-Nov Champaign, IL Canopy Club^

Sun-10-Nov St Louis, MO Old Rock House^

Mon-11-Nov Bloomington, IN Bluebird^

Tue-12-Nov Cincinnati, OH 20th Century Theatre^

Thu-14-Nov Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer^

Fri-15-Nov Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage^

Sat-16-Nov Washington, DC Sixth & I^

Sun-17-Nov Northampton, MA Pearl Street#

Tue-19-Nov Portland, ME Port City Music Hall#

Wed-20-Nov Boston, MA Paradise#

Thu-21-Nov Buffalo, NY Tralf Music Hall#

Fri-22-Nov Detroit, MI Magic Stick#

Sat-23-Nov Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern#

Sun-24-Nov Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom#

Sun-01-Dec Denver, CO Bluebird>

Wed-04-Dec Salt Lake City, UT The State Room>

Fri-06-Dec Vancouver, BC Electric Owl>

Sat-07-Dec Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern

Sun-08-Dec Portland, OR Aladdin Theater>

Tue-10-Dec San Francisco, CA The Independent>

Wed-11-Dec Los Angeles, CA Troubadour>

