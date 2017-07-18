Megadeth's "Holy Wars": Check Out This Jaw-Dropping Flamenco Guitar Cover

Below, behold a (not very new) solo flamenco guitar cover of Megadeth's "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due," one of the standout tracks from the band's classic 1990 album, Rust in Peace.

The guitarist in the clip is Ben Woods, who has been featured on GuitarWorld.com in the past.

Woods is a true master flamenco guitarist and innovator. Best known for his unique flamenco-metal style, he plays tons of music and guitar festivals, plus clinics and shows around the world. Woods’ acoustic arrangements of rock/metal/surf/flamenco material add an interesting spin.

The clip was uploaded by Cordoba Guitars, and it happens to highlight the company's popular 55FCE models.

The cover stays fairly true to the original recording's thrash roots; Woods even replicates Marty Friedman's bridge guitar solo when introducing the song's second half. Enjoy!