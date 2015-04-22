Megan Slankard’s “Next To You (A Nuclear Love Song)” — Exclusive Premiere

Here’s a quirky, fun song from San Francisco alt/rock artist Megan Slankard.

“Next To You (A Nuclear Love Song)” appears on Slankard’s upcoming release Running on Machinery, due out May 19, 2015.

Produced by Alex Wong (Vienna Teng, Delta Rae), it is an edgy, spirited rock record with a “healthy mix of stories about the end of the world, bank robberies, prison escapes, failed relationships and other adventures,” muses Megan.

This song sounds sweet enough, but its apocalyptic view is slightly disturbing. The delicate ukulele arpeggiations and strings offset Slankard’s lovely voice, right up to the abrupt ending!

"This is a love story at the end of the world. And the only thing there is time to do in the moments that are left before it all turns off and falls away into nothing, is to hold the hand of the person standing beside you and squeeze as everything goes dark,” she shares.

Find out more at http://meganslankard.com