NAMM 2015: Acoustic Nation's Top Picks from the NAMM Show

If you’ve ever wondered why you see a lot of gear introductions right around this time of year, it’s probably because we’ve all just come back from the NAMM show.
A celebration of everything gear-related, NAMM is a large convention in Anaheim, CA, where 100,000 industry folks gather to check out new gear and connect.
While the show is focused around gear, there are loads of other fun elements, including parties, dinners, concerts and of course, special events like the She Rocks Awards.
The week is spent checking out one cool piece of gear after another. Check out this gallery for some of my favorite gear picks, events and more!
