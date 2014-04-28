NEEDTOBREATHE’s ‘Rivers In The Wasteland’ Tops Charts

NEEDTOBREATHE’s new album Rivers In the Wasteland has debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Rock Albums Chart.

Released last week, Rivers went straight to #1 on the iTunes chart and stayed in the Top 10 all week.

The band's North American headlining that kicks off May 1 has been extended for another two months.

The additional leg sees the band performing in Austin, New York, Philadelphia and Boston. See the full list of dates below.

On May 3, NEEDTOBREATHE will perform on CBS This Morning Saturday's "Saturday Sessions." Tune in!

The band performed new single "The Heart" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently. Watch the performance below:



Listen to Rivers In the Wastelandhere.

Tour Dates:

May 1st Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO *

May 2nd Brady Theater Tulsa, OK *

May 3rd Suburbia Music Festival Plano, TX *

May 5th Marquee Theatre Phoenix, AZ *

May 6th The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA*

May 7th The Fillmore San Fran, CA *

May 9th Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA *

May 10th Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA *

May 11th Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC *

May 14th The Fillmore Denver, CO *

May 15th Uptown Theatre Kansas City, MO*

May 17th Hangout Festival Gulf Shores, AL *

May 31st The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA *

June 1st The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA *

June 3rd Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA *

June 5th House of Blues Cleveland, OH *

June 6th Murat Theatre Indianapolis, IN *

June 8th Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI *

June 10th Simon Estes Des Moines, IA *

June 12th Skyway Theatre Minneapolis, MN *

June 13th The Pageant St Louis, MO *

June 14th House of Blues Chicago, IL *

June 15th Town Ballroom Chicago, IL *

June 17th Danforth Theatre Toronto, Canada *

June 19th The Fillmore Detroit, MI *

June 20th Meijer Gardens Grand Rapids, MI *

June 25th Creation NE MT Union, PA *

August 16th DownPour Festival Great Falls, MT **

August 20th Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN **

August 21st Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN **

August 22nd The Uptown Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC **

August 24th Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC **

September 4th Austin Music Hall Austin, TX **

September 5th Bayou Music Hall Houston, TX **

September 8th River Center Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA **

September 9th Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN **

September 11th Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL **

September 13th The Woods at Fontanel Nashville, TN **

September 14th Singletary Center for the Arts Lexington, KY **

September 16th The NorVa Norfolk, VA **

September 18th North Charleston PAC Charleston, SC **

September 19th Littlejohn Coliseum Clemson, SC **

September 22nd The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD **

September 24th Theatre of the Living Arts Philadelphia, PA **

September 25th Theatre of the Living Arts Philadelphia, PA **

September 26th House of Blues Boston, MA **

September 27th Best Buy Theater New York, NY **

* With Foy Vance

** With The Oh Hellos

Find out more at needtobreathe.com.