Preview Two New Songs from Songwriting Duo Carrie Elkin and Danny Schmidt

For Keeps is the debut duo album by Red House artists Carrie Elkin and Danny Schmidt.

Somewhere along the winding and tangled paths of their touring lives, the duo became entwined romantically and then artistically and began touring together in 2012.

As new songs emerged during that period, it became apparent that certain of those songs belonged together, a sort of his and hers take on life and love.

For Keeps is the culmination of these two individual artists, in relationship. It's an album of passing the guitar back and forth, sharing songs, alternating perspectives on the subject of relationship, with each joining the other in harmony.

The album is set for a May 13, 2014 release, but you can hear two tracks now below; "Two White Clouds," with vocals by Schmidt, and "Echo in the HIlls," Elkin's vibey, atmospheric take on the Echo and Narcissus myth.

For Keeps is an honest peek into the dialogue of a couple, lending perspectives on community and friendship, on communication, on building a life together, on marriage, on fertility, on difficult times together and on the easy-loving ones

"It's the stuff we all talk about, or all don't talk about, but should," Schmidt says.

The record and the relationship follow parallel narrative arcs, with Elkin and Schmidt tying together their artistic and personal lives, with the album release coinciding with their upcoming wedding in October 2014. The song "Kiss Me Now," in fact, was Schmidt's proposal to Elkin from last year's SXSW Musical Festival when they both performed. Fast forward a year to For Keeps, a thought-provoking celebration of love and the cycle of life.

Schmidt and Elkin will be touring the US and abroad as a duo in 2014-2015, and are currently touring as the musical guests for the sold-out "Welcome to Night Vale" live tour.

For Keeps Track Listing:

1. Two White Clouds

2. Echo In The Hills

3. Kiss Me Now

4. Company Of Friends

5. Swing From A Note

6. Took It Like a Man

7. Sky Picked Blue

8. Longing Moves The Ocean

9. If I Need To Know

10. Girl In The Woods

For more info and tour dates, visit the following sites:

Danny Schmidt: dannyschmidt.com

Carrie Elkin: carrieelkin.com

Carrie & Danny's duo site: carrieanddannytogether.com