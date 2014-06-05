Sneak Peek: Wise Girl's "Sing Me To Sleep"

Here’s a wonderful new song from NYC based group Wise Girl.

It’s a sneak peek from their upcoming Sing Me To Sleep EP titled, appropriately, “Sing Me To Sleep.”

It’s a lovely acoustic ballad that features the velvety voice of Abby Weitz, some solid strumming and a few strategically added embellishments.

The song builds into a strong chorus that highlights the longing of missing that one person who can make things feel all right.

I can’t wait to hear the rest of the EP, which releases on July 1. Lucky for us, Wise Girl will be showcasing some of their new material at the Acoustic Nation hosted Mass Appeal: Guitars in NYC’s Union Square Park on June 21. Come on out for that and find out more here.

Listen to “Sing Me To Sleep” now:

Sing Me To Sleep is Wise Girl’s second effort and showcases their softer side with a stripped-down acoustic style.

Frontwoman Abby Weitz crafts compact pop ditties with lyrics that are as honest as they are clever. Their newfound sound combines indie and pop with a touch of folk for a sound that draws influences from classic '60s pop groups like The Drifters and The Supremes, both favorites of Weitz’s.

Formed in 2010, Wise Girl is the brainchild of Weitz (vocals, guitar). Drummer Harry Keithline, guitarist Tim Basom and bassist Paul Taite round out the group’s current roster. The band’s unique direction is the product of Weitz’s individual view on the music making process.

Weitz, described as “a female Rivers Cuomo” (Electric Feast), deems no topic taboo while transferring her feelings into song. Weitz notes that present and past relationships inspired many of album’s tracks. This is reflected in the storytelling and honesty of the lyrics, creating a song-by-song memoir.

Wise Girl is known for their energetic and quirky live performances. The band has graced the stage of numerous legendary New York venues such as The Knitting Factory, Mercury Lounge, Piano’s and The Greene Space (WNYC’s performance stage). Wise Girl has also appeared on numerous famed media sources to include: Bust Magazine, Bitch Magazine, Modern Drummer, Beta TV, Playboy Radio and many more. "[Wise Girl] is the perfect musical combination of poppy melodies, rocking guitars, and fun, quirky songwriting," says Bella Online.

Stay tuned for more from Wise Girl!