Stone Jack Jones Shares "Joy"

Nashvillian Stone Jack Jones recently shared "Joy" with us.

The single features Patty Griffin on vocals and is featured on his third full-length album, Ancestor, out March 4, 2014 on Western Vinyl.

Ancestor was produced by Roger Moutenot (Yo La Tengo, Sleater Kinney, They Might Be Giants, plus many more) and features collaborations with Patty Griffin, and other notable Nashvillians including Lambchop's Ryan Norris, Scott Martin and Kurt Wagner as well as Lylas' Kyle Hamlett.

This album tells Jack's lifetime of experience into songs that use the esoteric narratives of an American rambler to elucidate the celestial worlds within each of us.

Intensely meditative, the album patiently explores the hardness of the coal mines, the mystery of suicide, the comfort of a dog's acceptance, the idea that forgetting all you know can be the first step towards hearing and reconnecting with your muse, and one man's gratitude for the love he's been given and the life he's had the chance to live.

Listen to "Joy" here!

Based in Nashville, but raised in a coal miner's company house on the banks of Buffalo Creek, West Virginia, Stone Jack Jones is the descendant of four generations of coal miners. After being rejected from military service in Vietnam due to epilepsy, and discouraged from pursuing the coal mining business, Jack picked up his fiddle and began a life of wandering. By the time he landed in Nashville, where he met Roger Moutenot, Patty Griffin, and Kurt Wagner, Jack had worked as a carny, a ballet dancer, a professional lute player and even an escape artist.

Find out more at stonejackjones.com> or www.facebook.com/stonejackjones