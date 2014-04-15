T. Mills Releases Acoustic Video for “All I Wanna Do”

Columbia Records recording artist T. Mills has just released a new acoustic video performance of his single “All I Wanna Do.”

The rising rapper/singer can be seen on the road now through April 24 when his 47-city tour wraps up the musician’s home base of Los Angeles, California at the El Rey Theatre.

T. Mills recently released his All I Wanna Do EP featuring the single of the same name. The EP features collaborations with producers including Boi1Da, Malay and Cook Classics.

Watch the just-released acoustic video for “All I Wanna Do”:

Remaining All I Wanna Do Tour Dates:

4/15 Tempe, AZ - Club Red^

4/16 Tuscon, AZ - Club Congress^

4/18 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room^

4/19 San Diego, CA - Epicentre

4/24 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

^ with Mod Sun

For more information please visit tmillsmusic.com.