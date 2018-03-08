Tommy Emmanuel Releases New "Deep River Blues" Music Video

Tommy Emmanuel has premiered the music video for his new single, "Deep River Blues."

The song—a unique spin on the country blues classic by the late Doc Watson—is taken from Emmanuel's new duets album, Accomplice One, and features Jason Isbell on vocals. You can watch the video above.

"Firstly, Jason was an obvious choice for 'Deep River Blues' as he's from Muscle Shoals [Alabama] and has the exact vocal style I was looking for this style of song," Emmanuel said in a press release. "I have been a Doc Watson fan since I first heard him in the early Seventies. Doc and I did some shows together about 10 years back and he was a great gentleman to be around. I think his influence was the fact that he always stuck to his way of doing things and never got swayed by trends."

Accomplice One—which features an impressive guest list that includes Mark Knopfler, Ricky Skaggs, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Douglas and Amanda Shires, to name a few—is available now via CGP Sounds/Thirty Tigers. You can pick up a copy for yourself here.

For more on Tommy Emmanuel, be sure to stop by tommyemmanuel.com.