Washburn Unveils New Revival Solo Dreadnought, Solo DeLuxe Grand Auditorium Acoustics

Washburn has unveiled two new acoustic guitars, the Revival Solo Dreadnought and the Solo DeLuxe Grand Auditorium. The two new Revival Series guitars take their design inspiration from Thirties Washburn models.

Washburn Revival Solo Dreadnought (Image credit: Courtesy of Washburn)

Washburn Revival Solo Dreadnought (MAP $1,999)

This new Washburn is an all-solid Sitka spruce and mahogany guitar that is based on Washburn’s rare 1937 (Model 5246) Dreadnought. Only 135 of new Revival Solo Dreadnoughts have been produced at Washburn’s United States custom shop with a body shape that’s drawn from a direct tracing of the 1937 model.

Using a solid Sitka spruce top and scalloped-X “moonwood” European spruce bracing, along with African mahogany, the tone of the new Solo Dreadnought is loud and rich. It revives much of the original’s aesthetics, featuring a Washburn “smile” bridge, Revival Thirties style headstock and Solo Dreadnought tortoise pickguard. The guitar is built with a neutral-C shaped neck and Graptech Ratio-tuned tuners. Each guitar will be have a serial number from 1883-2018, representing Washburn’s 135 years of making guitars. This model also comes with an arched-top hard shell case for protection and storage.

Washburn Solo DeLuxe Grand Auditorium (Image credit: Courtesy of Washburn)

Washburn Solo DeLuxe Grand Auditorium (MAP $849)

This new Washburn is an electric/acoustic version of the 1939 Solo DeLuxe guitar that features a Torrefied Sitka spruce top, Torrefied Sitka bracing and a solid mahogany back and sides. It has a Washburn’s Thirties style sunburst design, and features a minimally invasive Fishman GT-2 under-saddle pickup. The Torrefaction process is applied to both the soundboard and bracing to age these materials in a way that internal resins are crystallized and suspended water is removed—much like what would naturally happen over the course of 20+ years of air drying.

This model is mated with solid Mahogany back and sides and a bone nut and saddle, and comes with a deluxe arched-top hard shell case.

