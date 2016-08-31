11-Year-Old Li-sa-x Shreds Europe’s “Final Countdown” Solo

The last time we saw guitarist Li-sa-x, she was starring in her first commercial, where she shredded Schubert’s “Lullaby” for Japan Net Bank, using a bank-issued debit card as her pick.

It’s been a while since the 11-year-old guitar sensation uploaded any videos, so we were happy to see this latest snippet appear on her YouTube channel. It’s a brief clip of her performing the solo to Europe’s 1986 hit, “The Final Countdown,” a song that came out nearly 20 years before she was born.

We’ve featured Li-Sa-X here before performing Polyphia’s “Aviator” and Dream Theater’s “Lost Not Forgotten.” You can subscribe to her YouTube channel and follow her on Facebook.