12-Year-Old Andre Reilly Plays Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" — Video

Below, check out a new video of 12-year-old Chicago guitarist Andre Reilly playing Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" with his band, Andre and the Giants.

The song originally appeared on Hendrix's Electric Ladyland album in 1968 and was covered by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble (as "Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)" on 1984's Couldn't Stand the Weather.

One more for the road ....Andre Reilly (12 yrs old) covers a Hendrix Classic ! Thank you all so much for your support!........ Peace. #harperguitars#hendrix #oasis #shredd #blues #harperfest2015

Posted by Andre and The Giants on Thursday, October 15, 2015