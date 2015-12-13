16-Year-Old Guitarist Tina S. Plays Steve Vai's "For the Love of God" — Video

Sixteen-year-old French guitarist Tina S. is back with a new video (her fourth of 2015), which she posted to YouTube Saturday, December 12.

This time, Tina—who has covered everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Eddie Van Halen to Gary Moore—tackles Steve Vai's classic 1990 instrumental, "For the Love of God."

"Steve Vai is one of the guitarists I admire most," Tina told GuitarWorld.com. "This beautiful song is close to my heart."

"The song is about how far people will go for the love of their god,” said Vai of the standout Passion and Warfare track.

“When you discipline yourself to quit smoking, to run faster or to play better, you have to reach deep down into a part of you. That is a profoundly spiritual event. That’s when you come into contact with that little piece of God within you. That’s what I was trying to achieve with ‘For the Love of God’—I was trying to find that spot.”

As always, Tina is playing her Vigier Excalibur Custom guitar. She was taught and filmed by her guitar instructor, Renaud Louis-Servais.

For more about Tina, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.