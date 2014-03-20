Video: 14-Year-Old Guitarist Tina S. Performs Yngwie Malmsteen's "Arpeggios from Hell"

Today we bring you a brand-new video from 14-year-old French guitarist Tina S. — her first of 2014.

In the video, which she posted to YouTube Thursday, March 20, she covers Yngwie Malmsteen's "Arpeggios from Hell."

"[This song] has the most extreme arpeggios that I've ever come up with," Malmsteen says (before he plays "Arpeggios from Hell") in the video at the bottom of this story. "[It's] in a lot of octaves and a lot of different modes. It's very hard to explain."

"I really enjoy playing Malmsteen," Tina added earlier today. "Playing one of his songs was a real challenge as the difficulty is huge."

Tina has become well known to readers of GuitarWorld.com for her effortless covers of Eddie Van Halen's "Eruption," Steve Vai's version of Paganini's 5th Caprice, Dream Theater's "The Best of Times" and her shred tribute to Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

As always, Tina is playing her Vigier Excalibur Custom guitar. She was taught and filmed by her guitar instructor, Renaud Louis-Servais.

For more about Tina, check out the links above (and under RELATED CONTENT), and follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Be on the lookout for an interview with Tina on GuitarWorld.com this spring. I just need to translate her answers into English!