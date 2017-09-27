Sweetwater Announces Contemporary Guitar Improvisation Master Class with Marc Silver

(Image credit: Sweetwater)

Sweetwater and guitarist/author Marc Silver have announced the Contemporary Guitar Improvisation Master Class, taking place at Sweetwater HQ in Fort Wayne, IN, October 20-21.

For more than 40 years, Marc Silver has been helping guitarists around the world to expand their playing ability by showing them how to use the entire fretboard.

In this exciting two-day class, Marc will work closely with intermediate to advanced guitar players, teaching five simple patterns that incorporate the hidden notes that add depth and complexity to every performance.

The class is $199 and includes two lunches, a certificate of completion, and a copy of Marc's book, Contemporary Guitar Improvisation.

The Contemporary Guitar Improvisation Master Class is limited to just 15 students—sign up now before it sells out!

To register or learn more, visit sweetwater.com/events.