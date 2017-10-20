Scorpions Announce 'Born To Touch Your Feelings—Best Of Rock Ballads' Compilation

German hard rock lifers Scorpions have announced Born To Touch Your Feelings—Best Of Rock Ballads, a compilation that collects 14 of the band's most well-known ballads, in addition to three brand-new tracks the band recorded this summer.
"We have put our most beautiful and legendary ballads on a brand new album and are topping it off with three brand new songs: 'Follow Your Heart', 'Always Be With You' and 'Melrose Avenue'," the band said of the compilation—which is set for a November 24 release—in a statement.
"The album also includes a new acoustic recording of 'Send Me An Angel'. Additionally, we're going back to our roots with a brilliant cover photo by the legendary photographer Ellen von Unwerth," they continued. "After the super-realistic art of Gottfried Helnwein (Blackout) or Helmut Newton's legendary photo on the cover of Love At First Sting, this outstanding photo by Ellen will be worth its weight in gold."
You can check out the full tracklisting for Born To Touch Your Feelings—Best Of Rock Balladsbelow, and preorder it here.
Born To Touch Your Feelings—Best Of Rock Balladstracklist
- 01. Born To Touch Your Feelings ("MTV Unplugged" Studio Edit)
- 02. Still Loving You ("Comeblack" Version)
- 03. Wind Of Change ("Comeblack" Version)
- 04. Always Somewhere (2015 Remaster)
- 05. Send Me An Angel (New Acoustic Version 2017)
- 06. Holiday (2015 Remaster)
- 07. Eye Of The Storm (Radio Edit)
- 08. When The Smoke Is Going Down (2015 Remaster)
- 09. Lonely Nights
- 10. Gypsy Life
- 11. House Of Cards (Single Edit)
- 12. The Best Is Yet To Come
- 13. When You Came Into My Life ("MTV Unplugged" Studio Edit)
- 14. Lady Starlight (2015 Remaster)
- 15. Follow Your Heart (New Full-Band Version 2017)
- 16. Melrose Avenue (New Song)
- 17. Always Be With You (New Song)