Scorpions Announce 'Born To Touch Your Feelings—Best Of Rock Ballads' Compilation

(Image credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

German hard rock lifers Scorpions have announced Born To Touch Your Feelings—Best Of Rock Ballads, a compilation that collects 14 of the band's most well-known ballads, in addition to three brand-new tracks the band recorded this summer.

"We have put our most beautiful and legendary ballads on a brand new album and are topping it off with three brand new songs: 'Follow Your Heart', 'Always Be With You' and 'Melrose Avenue'," the band said of the compilation—which is set for a November 24 release—in a statement.

"The album also includes a new acoustic recording of 'Send Me An Angel'. Additionally, we're going back to our roots with a brilliant cover photo by the legendary photographer Ellen von Unwerth," they continued. "After the super-realistic art of Gottfried Helnwein (Blackout) or Helmut Newton's legendary photo on the cover of Love At First Sting, this outstanding photo by Ellen will be worth its weight in gold."

You can check out the full tracklisting for Born To Touch Your Feelings—Best Of Rock Balladsbelow, and preorder it here.

Born To Touch Your Feelings—Best Of Rock Balladstracklist