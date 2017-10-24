The War on Drugs Premiere "Nothing to Find" Music Video

(Image credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images)

Philadelphia rockers The War on Drugs have premiered the music video for their song, "Nothing to Find."

The video for the track—which is taken from the band's newest album, A Deeper Understanding—was directed by Ben Fee, and features actress Sophia Lillis (if Lillis looks familiar, she played Beverly Marsh in the new adaptation of Stephen King's It) embarking on an epic journey with a strange creature covered in grass and leaves.

You can check out the wild video below.

“I kinda just write, and I use the instruments and the colors I like to use, whether it’s drum machines, guitars, whatever,” Granduciel told Guitar World aboutA Deeper Understanding back in August. “For certain material, the process of being alone, you end up with stuff you’re not gonna get with six people in the room. So I just chip away at the songs.”

“I wanted to make a record that feels like what it feels like to be in the room when we’re playing," he continued. "I wanted something a little bit more powerful, sonically, than other records we had made. And I think we got there.”