A Perfect Circle—the group consisting of Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, Billy Howerdel, Matt McJunkins, Jeff Friedl, and former Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha—have premiered a new song, "Disillusioned."

"Disillusioned" is the follow-up to "The Doomed," which—along with the announcement of an as-yet untitled new album (the band's first in 14 years) for release in 2018—came out in October.

