A Perfect Circle Unveil New Song, "The Doomed"

(Image credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

A Perfect Circle—the group consisting of Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, Billy Howerdel, Matt McJunkins, Jeff Friedl, and former Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha—have returned with “The Doomed,” their first new song in four years.

A new album from the band—their first in 14 years—will arrive next year, according to a press release.

"14 years have passed since we released eMOTIVe,” Keenan said in the press release. “A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

You can listen to "The Doomed" below.

