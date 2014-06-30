Accept Premiere "Stampede" Music Video

Accept have released the music video for "Stampede," a song off their new album, Blind Rage.

The album will be released August 19 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band's 14th studio album was produced by Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Napalm Death, Opeth) and is the follow-up to 2012's Stalingrad, which debuted at No. 81 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and was hailed as "brilliant" and a record that "the traditional metalhead will really cherish" by Goldmine.

"It’s a hard pounding thrash of a song with a riff that has a heart going back to 'Fast as a Shark'," says Emmy-nominated production designer and director Dave Blass, who also worked on the out-of-th-ordinary "Stampede" shoot. "Watching the new sun glint off of Wolf Hoffman’s custom silver Framus guitar as he launches into his solo 200 feet in the air above a nasty crevasse made it all worth it."