Black Sabbath Seem to Have Called It Quits—At Least According to a Facebook Post

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Early last month in their hometown of Birmingham, England, heavy metal legends Black Sabbath played their very last tour date, calling an end to their yearlong The End tour, not to mention their 49-year-long career as a touring entity.

Just a few days later, however, guitarist Tony Iommi hinted that Sabbath might still play the occasional one-off show—or even record together.

But, based on some of the band's more recent Facebook posts, it seems (and that's the operative word here) that none of that will be happening.

This past Tuesday (March 7), Black Sabbath posted an image overlaid with the words "Black Sabbath: 1968-2017." It was captioned "#TheEnd." They followed it up a few hours later with a classic live shot of the band from the early Seventies.

The internet sprang into action about 29 hours later, claiming that Black Sabbath have "officially" called it quits after 49 years. And while that might be the case, the band hasn't issued a press release or any sort of "official" statement—other than the two aforementioned photos, which you can check out below. Nor have they confirmed or denied anything.

As many commenters have pointed out, the posts merely seem to confirm that they're no longer a touring band, which we've known for a little more than a month.

Feel free to draw your own conclusions.