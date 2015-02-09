AC/DC Perform "Rock or Bust" at Grammy Awards; Tenacious D Win Best Metal Performance — Video

The 57th annual Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last night.

As always, there were some odd surprises—not to mention some halfway respectable results. Here are a few examples of both.

Tenacious D took home the Best Metal Performance award for "The Last In Line." Jack White won Best Rock Performance for "Lazaretto" (the song). Beck won Best Rock Album and Album of the Year for Morning Phase (one of Guitar World's50 best albums of 2014).

St. Vincent won Best Alternative Rock Album for St. Vincent, and the late Johnny Winter won Best Blues Album for Step Back. (Both are on our top 50 list.)

The night also featured several live performances, some memorable, some not so much. AC/DC (with former drummer Chris Slade back behind the kit for the first time since 1994), were in extra-fine form with their show-opening performance of "Rock or Bust, the title track from their 2014 album.

You can check out that performance below (be sure to turn up the somewhat-muted volume). They also dipped into the past with "Highway to Hell," which you also can watch below. We'll upgrade that video when a better version becomes available on the YouTubes.

Paul McCartney (that fellow from the Beatles and Wings) performed "FourFiveSeconds" with Kanye West and Rihanna. Hozier and Annie Lennox performed Hozier's "Take Me to Church." Beck and Coldplay's Chris Martin did a fine job with Beck's "Heart Is a Drum." ELO's Jeff Lynne took the stage to perform "Mr. Blue Sky" and "Evil Woman," with Ed Sheeran on guitar and vocals. Prince also made a surprise appearance, which earned a standing ovation.

Blues legend Buddy Guy, the Bee Gees and the late George Harrison (another one of those Beatles fellows) received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Anyway, here are some other arguably guitar-centric winners of 2015 Grammy awards. To see the official (and complete) list of nominees and winners, visit grammy.com.

Best Reggae Album

Ziggy Marley, Fly Rasta

Best Folk Album

Old Crow Medicine Show, Remedy

Best Bluegrass Album

The Earls Of Leicester, The Earls Of Leicester

Best Country Song

"I'm Not Gonna Miss You"

Glen Campbell & Julian Raymond, songwriters (Glen Campbell)

Best Rock Song

Paramore, "Ain't It Fun"

