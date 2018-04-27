Ace Frehley Premieres New Single, "Bronx Boy"

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has premiered a new single, "Bronx Boy."

On the new song—the first track of an all-new, as-yet-untitled full-length solo LP, set to be released this summer—Frehley reflects on his rough-and-tumble childhood in the titular New York City borough. You can check it out above.

Aside from this newly announced solo album, Frehley has also recently been busy mending the fences with his former bandmates, particularly Kiss bassist Gene Simmons. Frehley took the stage with Simmons for the first time in 16 years at a Hurricane Harvey benefit concert last September, and joined Simmons again at a Q&A for Simmons' Vault Experience at Walt Grace Vintage Guitars in Miami, Florida in February.

