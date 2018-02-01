Watch Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Jam at a Miami Guitar Store

Though former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley and current Kiss bassist Gene Simmons have certainly had their fair share of differences over the years, they certainly seem to be trying to mend the fence.

Back in September, Simmons invited Frehley onstage to play three classic Kiss songs—"Parasite" from 1974's Hotter Than Hell, "Cold Gin" from the band's self-titled 1974 debut and "Shock Me" from 1977's Love Gun—at The Children Matter benefit concert at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This past weekend, Simmons invited Frehley to join him once again, this time for a Vault Experience Q&A at Walter Grace Vintage Guitars in Miami, Florida. The Q&A was a part of the press tour for his $2000, 38-pound solo box set, The Vault.

You can watch Frehley and Simmons above. If you want to skip the Q&A and head right to the jamming, start at about the 41-minute mark.