Luca Stricagnoli Plays Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" on Two Guitars at Once — Video

In this new video posted July 5 by Candyrat Records, guitarist Luca Stricagnoli—who has been featured on GuitarWorld.com several times in the past—plays his own arrangement of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine."

As you can see, he's playing the song on two Davide Serracini guitars at once; one (featuring a DiMarzio The Black Angel pickup) is around his neck, and the other (a heavily modified model) is resting on a table in front of him.

As for the number of techniques being employed in this video, well, it's pretty freakin' insane. You'll notice he's using several different kinds of capos (Do I see a Spider Capo or two?), he's tapping, he's throwing in scores of percussive moves and much more.

Listeners can get this track for free when they buy Stricagnoli's debut album right here.

For more about Stricagnoli, follow him on Facebook.