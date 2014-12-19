Ukulele Virtuoso Taimane Gardner Unleashed: "Stairway to Heaven" and Beyond — Video

Another Friday ... and another viral video is making the rounds in stringed-instrument land.

This time, it's a fan-filmed clip of Taimane Gardner, a Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso, performing at the 2014 San Diego Ukulele Festival.

In the video, Gardner, who has been playing ukulele since she was knee-high to Don Ho, kicks things off with her mighty-appealing version of the James Bond theme before moving into "Stairway to Heaven" territory—and well beyond.

She's quite a talent, and it's worth checking out for sure!

And yes, Taimane—it sounds good!