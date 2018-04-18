Angel Vivaldi Announces “Melodic Decadence” Summer Tour

Angel Vivaldi is hitting the road this summer. Today, the guitar virtuoso announced a month-long American trek that will run from late June through late July. Vivaldi will be joined by up-and-coming prog metallers Hyvmine and, on a few dates, Day of Reckoning.

During the tour, which will take the guitarist all across the U.S., Vivaldi will perform his new album, Synapse, in its entirety, in addition to a number of set staples and new-comers. You can check out his full itinerary below.

"This tour will visually reflect the concept of what my newest release, Synapse, is all about," Vivaldi said in a press release. "Much like the writing process, which included me painting my studio nine different colors for each song, I plan to use the stage as a blank canvas to vividly bring the audience into that experience with me, but in a live setting. I am anxious to perform Synapse from beginning to end in addition to fan favorites for a night of sensory immersion they won’t soon forget.



“I’m also very excited to have Hyvmine on this bill! They’re a fantastic new group featuring fellow axe-mate Al Joseph, whose voice and chops are destined to make waves in the current music scene. Equally looking forward to having Rusty Cooley and his band, Day of Reckoning, on a portion of this tour as well. It’s going to be a wild ride."

For tickets and more info, stop by angelvivaldiofficial.com.

Angel Vivaldi w/Hyvmine (* w/Day of Reckoning)

6/22 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater

6/23 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

6/24 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

6/25 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

6/26 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall

6/27 Tampa, FL – Orpheum*

6/28 Orlando, FL – The Haven*

6/29 New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall*

6/30 Houston, TX – Secret Group*

7/1 Dallas, TX – The Rail Club*

7/2 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live*

7/4 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

7/5 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

7/6 Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

7/7 Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater

7/9 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

7/10 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

7/11 Lincoln, NE – Burbon Theater

7/12 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam

7/13 Milwaukee, WI – The Miramar Theater

7/15 Lansing, MI – Mac’s Bar

7/17 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

7/18 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

7/19 Cambridge, MA – Middle East

7/20 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

7/21 Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz