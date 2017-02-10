Riff Raff: AC/DC's Angus Young Joins Guns N' Roses Onstage in Australia

As expected, AC/DC's Angus Young joined Guns N' Roses on stage in Sydney, Australia, Friday night (February 10)—proving that it's always Friday night somewhere.

Young and his trademark Gibson SG led GNR through two AC/DC classics,"Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff," the same songs he performed with GNR at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in April 2016.

"We're gonna bring out a friend of ours," GNR frontman Axl Rose told the audience. "Ladies and gentlemen, Angus Young!" Axl then poked fun at Young's non-trademark T-shirt and jeans, adding, "Here's something you never see. He didn't have his school uniform, but I'm wearing a school jacket."

You can watch the performance below.

Earlier this week, GNR's Duff McKagan tweeted that Angus pranked Guns N' Roses when their plane landed in Sydney. You can read about that incident here.

The Australian leg of GNR's Not in This Lifetime tour kicked off in Brisbane and continues in Sydney tomorrow before heading to Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Enjoy!

Angus Young. Sydney.#GnFnR#NotInThisLifetime Tour 2017 pic.twitter.com/8t8iUldEzx

— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 10, 2017