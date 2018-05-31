Ann Wilson Announces New Solo Album, 'Immortal'

(Image credit: Kimberly Adamis)

Former Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson has announced a new solo album, Immortal. Featuring guest appearances from the likes of Warren Haynes and Ben Mink, Immortal is comprised of covers of songs by Cream, The Eagles and Audioslave and others.

Produced by original Heart producer Mike Flicker, Immortal features 10 tracks that pay homage to some of Wilson's favorite songs and artists, all of whom have passed away in recent years.

Wilson titled the album Immortal after experimenting with different working titles earlier on in the project's development. "The original working titles evolved as the concept for the album evolved; a little bit at a time," Wilson said in a press release. "As my understanding of what I had undertaken grew and clarified, I realized a larger truth; that the souls may have departed but the songs will forever be their resonances. These are the poets of our time and their expressions must be handed down. Poetry is lasting and elemental like carvings in rock."

Wilson is also set to embark on the Stars Align tour with Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers this summer. You can check out the dates for that tour below.

Immortal is set for a September 14 release via BMG. You can preorder it right here.

Jeff Beck/Paul Rodgers/Ann Wilson—Stars Align tour dates:

July 18, 2018—West Valley City, UT: USANA Amphitheatre

July 20, 2018—Los Angeles, CA: Five Point Amphitheatre

July 22, 2018—Chula Vista, CA: Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 24, 2018—Houston, TX: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

July 25, 2018—Dallas, TX: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 28, 2018—St. Louis, MO: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29, 2018—Chicago, IL: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 31, 2018—Clarkston, MI: DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 1, 2018—Toronto, ON: Budweiser Stage

August 3, 2018—Boston, MA: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 4, 2018—Camden, NJ: BB&T Pavilion

August 8, 2018—Cincinnati, OH: Riverbend Music Center

August 10, 2018—Indianapolis, IN: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 12, 2018—Holmdel, NJ: P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

August 14, 2018—Wantagh, NY: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 17, 2018—Nashville, TN: Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 19, 2018—Charlotte, NC: PNC Music Pavilion

August 25, 2018—West Palm Beach, FL: Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 26, 2018—Tampa, FL: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre