"Another 30 Shredders" in One Guitar Solo — Video

Back in December 2012, a talented British guitarist named Ben Higgins posted a video called "30 Shredders in One Solo!"

As you can guess, the video, which was very popular with all you GuitarWorld.com readers in 2013, shows Higgins imitating the styles of 30 famous shredders in one epic guitar solo.

He started things off with some Yngwie Malmsteen-style runs, moved into Eddie Van Halen territory and then payed visits to Steve Vai, Slash, Dimebag Darrell, Zakk Wylde, Uli Jon Roth, Paul Gilbert, Jason Becker, John Petrucci and many more.

Anyway, Higgins has posted a sequel video! He actually posted it in October 2014, but we were sleeping at the time, so we missed it.

Below, check out "Another 30 Shredders."

This time around, Higgins imitates the styles of Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens, Reb Beach, John Sykes, Vivian Campbell, Guthrie Govan, Steve Morse, Eric Johnson, John 5, Herman Li, Warren DeMartini and several more!

"This track is just a bit of fun I cooked up," Higgins says. "The aim was to sound like the players in some way by either emulating some of their common phrasing ideas or referencing well known solos of theirs but not to directly cover or copy anything exactly."

Be sure to check out Higgins' new album, Mr. Badass, right here. For more about Higgins, follow him on YouTube. Enjoy!